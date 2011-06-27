2020 Hyundai Venue Consumer Reviews

Best Hyundai I've Owned girlgenxer , 06/06/2020 SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) 12 of 15 people found this review helpful This is my 3rd Hyundai, the 2nd I have purchased since they began the 100,000 mile/ 10 year warranty. I traded in a 2010 Hyundai Accent GLS (4 door sedan) for the 2020 Hyundai Venue SEL with both Convenience and Premium packages. I LOVE THIS CAR! I did a lot of research, spent over 6 months trying to find that perfect car, looking at consumer and expert reviews, reliability history, and what was current in car tech and safety. I was unaware of this vehicle and came across it by accident. I was specifically looking for a used car. When I discovered this vehicle and everything about it, and checked the reviews, I knew it was the one. It "spoke" to me. The new car price was about the cost of a quality used vehicle with similar safety and tech features. Actually, this car was less after discounts. Handles well, quieter, more horsepower, and a smoother ride than the 2010 Hyundai Accent GLS I traded in. According to Hyundai specs, this vehicle is 5" shorter, 3" Taller, and 3" wider than the 2010 Accent. In order to keep costs down and yet still have so many safety features, there are some trade offs. Driver seat adjustment is not power, it is manual. Seat belts are not height adjustable, they are fixed. There is no in-vehicle or remote trunk release. The back seat does not have the middle seat folding cup holder. There is no AWD option, although there is Snow Mode. And the manual shift is ONLY available in the SE trim. There is no armrest console tray insert, and the small tray space at the USB is exposed. There is no USB port for the backseat. All that said, not a deal breaker. So what DO you get? Safety features, tech features. Adjustable cargo tray to increase your storage space. There is a narrow shelf above the glovebox. The vanity mirrors have makeup lights that you can turn on/off. The side mirror turn signals are actually not on the side mirrors, but on the front doors near the mirrors. Depending on the package, there are heated seats and heated side mirrors. Purchased in April 2020, I still love this car. Do your research, compare vehicles. And if you decide this is the one for you, ENJOY! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Simple, reliable compact car with personality Angelique , 08/07/2020 SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have had my Venue for a couple months now and love it. While the car, judging by the promotional materials about it, is marketed toward single, urban 20-and-30-somethings with lives that are probably more fun than mine, I find it to fit my middle-aged, single working mother lifestyle and budget perfectly. I live in a small city and commute to a more rural part of the county for work and find that it handle well both running errands in town and also cruising out to work. That said, it does not have 4WD and if you're wanting something for rugged roads, this probably wouldn't be the car for you. Also, it is not particularly powerful, as many reviews will tell you, so if you're a "pedal to the metal" kind of person who likes a thrill ride, it wouldn't be for you. Little things like not having a driver's arm rest don't faze me, but if you like those little details, again, maybe not the car for you. Apple Car Play is a great feature. My 11-year-old has plenty of leg room in the back seat--more than was in the Kona that I test drove. The look of the car is also just a little bit different--it has personality! It is hard to speak to reliability after only a couple months, but the car comes with the standard Hyundai 5-year warranty, and the maker is generally reliable, so I am not particularly worried about that at this point. Overall, I would say that if you are on a budget and in the market for a reliable compact car, this is a great choice. It's not for those who are accustomed to luxury, but for those of us who are happy with basic features, you get a good bang for your buck with this vehicle. I would definitely recommend at this point. Report Abuse

everyone loves my car Doug Crosby , 08/12/2020 SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M) 3 of 4 people found this review helpful I did a lot of research and drove about ten different cars before buying this one. I was on my way to buy the Kia Soul that I had driven but wan't crazy about the looks. I had never driven a Hyundai product before so stopped by to try 2017 Tucson. I liked that car too but getting a new one over an used model was appealing. Salesman asked my what I wanted in a car. I told him I just wanted a backup camera, mostly quiet, and fwd as we have a bigger car at home that my wife drives. He got me into the 2020 Venue and I really liked it. As it is the baby brother to the Soul I just needed to do a little more research. Did that on my phone and came back and bought the car. In the last week at least 10 people have said they love the looks of the car. It is zippy and has responsive handling and gets 28 mpg with my lead foot. I couple of times I could have taken the big car but took the Venue instead as it more fun to drive. Plus free maintenance for three years. I took a friend out and now she wants one, too. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Solid Small Crossover SUV Johnny , 08/16/2020 SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car has been nothing but an absolute pleasure to drive. I got the Essential version with the Six Speed Manual Transmission over the Preferred with the CVT and I definitely don’t regret the decision at all. The Six Speed shifts SO SMOOTHLY and truly makes the car in my opinion. There is a few things that could be improved though: no drivers arm rest, no cruise and not to much room in the centre console Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse