2022 Hyundai Veloster Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2022 Hyundai Veloster

N

N 3dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

  • Student/College Grad for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current students/recent graduates of accredited colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of enrollment/graduation required. See retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Nontransferable to family members or other occupants of household.

    Customer $ Offer
    $400
    Start
    08/03/2021
    End
    09/07/2021

    Student/College Grad Lender Bonus

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current students/recent graduates of accredited colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of enrollment/graduation required. See retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Nontransferable to family members or other occupants of household.

    Customer $ Offer
    $400
    Start
    08/03/2021
    End
    09/07/2021

    Military for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Active Active Duty, Reservist/National Guard, Retired, or Veteran of the U.S. Military may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required. Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    08/03/2021
    End
    09/07/2021

    Military for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Active Active Duty, Reservist/National Guard, Retired, or Veteran of the U.S. Military may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required. Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    08/03/2021
    End
    09/07/2021

    First Responder for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    All First Responders (Police Officers, Sheriffs/Sheriff Deputies, Correctional Officers, State Troopers and Federal Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters (paid or volunteer), EMT/Paramedics and 911 Dispatchers) serving their communities in eligible job roles may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of employment required, see retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Non-transferable to family members or other occupants of household.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    08/03/2021
    End
    09/07/2021

    First Responder for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    All First Responders (Police Officers, Sheriffs/Sheriff Deputies, Correctional Officers, State Troopers and Federal Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters (paid or volunteer), EMT/Paramedics and 911 Dispatchers) serving their communities in eligible job roles may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of employment required, see retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Non-transferable to family members or other occupants of household.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    08/03/2021
    End
    09/07/2021

