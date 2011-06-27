  1. Home
2020 Hyundai Veloster Turbo R-Spec Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Veloster
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,350
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,350
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,350
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,350
Torque195 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower201 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,350
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,350
Option Group 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,350
8 total speakersyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,350
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,350
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,350
Cargo Netyes
Reversible Cargo Trayyes
Interior Light Kityes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,350
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,350
Front head room38.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,350
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.9 in.
Rear hip Room46.5 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,350
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,350
Maximum cargo capacity44.5 cu.ft.
Length166.9 in.
Curb weight2833 lbs.
Gross weight3814 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.9 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
EPA interior volume109.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload981 lbs.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,350
Exterior Colors
  • Phantom Black
  • Chalk White
  • Thunder Gray
  • Sunset Orange
  • Space Gray
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,350
inside mounted spare tireyes
P225/40R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,350
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,350
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
