2020 Hyundai Veloster Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,600
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|25
|30
|30
|Total Seating
|4
|4
|4
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,600
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,600
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|22/29 mpg
|27/34 mpg
|27/34 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|290.4/382.8 mi.
|356.4/448.8 mi.
|356.4/448.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|13.2 gal.
|13.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|25
|30
|30
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,600
|Torque
|260 lb-ft @ 1450 rpm
|132 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|132 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 6000 rpm
|147 hp @ 6200 rpm
|147 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Turning circle
|no
|34.8 ft.
|34.8 ft.
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,600
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|no
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear fixed headrests
|yes
|no
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|no
|no
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|no
|yes
|no
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|no
|yes
|no
|pre-collision safety system
|no
|yes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,600
|Performance Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Option Group 01
|yes
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,600
|8 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|no
|Infinity premium brand speakers
|yes
|yes
|no
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|no
|no
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|no
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|yes
|no
|satellite radio satellite radio
|no
|yes
|no
|6 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,600
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|yes
|no
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|no
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|no
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|Air conditioning
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,600
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|no
|hands-free entry
|yes
|yes
|no
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|no
|no
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,600
|Cargo Net
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Reversible Cargo Tray
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Light Kit
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Carpeted Floor Mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,600
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,600
|premium cloth
|yes
|no
|no
|Front head room
|38.1 in.
|36.9 in.
|38.1 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|no
|no
|Front shoulder room
|56.0 in.
|56.0 in.
|56.0 in.
|Front leg room
|42.6 in.
|42.6 in.
|42.6 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.1 in.
|54.1 in.
|54.1 in.
|bucket front seats
|no
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|leather/cloth
|no
|yes
|no
|cloth
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,600
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear head room
|35.9 in.
|35.9 in.
|35.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|46.5 in.
|46.5 in.
|46.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.1 in.
|34.1 in.
|34.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.3 in.
|54.3 in.
|54.3 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,600
|Rear Bumper Applique
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,600
|Maximum cargo capacity
|44.5 cu.ft.
|44.5 cu.ft.
|44.5 cu.ft.
|Length
|167.9 in.
|166.9 in.
|166.9 in.
|Curb weight
|3036 lbs.
|2734 lbs.
|2734 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4079 lbs.
|3748 lbs.
|3748 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|19.9 cu.ft.
|19.9 cu.ft.
|19.9 cu.ft.
|Height
|55.1 in.
|55.1 in.
|55.1 in.
|EPA interior volume
|109.8 cu.ft.
|109.8 cu.ft.
|109.8 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1043 lbs.
|1014 lbs.
|1014 lbs.
|Wheel base
|104.3 in.
|104.3 in.
|104.3 in.
|Width
|71.3 in.
|70.9 in.
|70.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,600
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,600
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|Performance tires
|yes
|no
|no
|P225/40R18 tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|no
|yes
|no
|temporary spare tire
|no
|yes
|no
|All season tires
|no
|yes
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|P215/45R17 tires
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,600
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,600
|Free Maintenance
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
