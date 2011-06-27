  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Veloster
  4. 2020 Hyundai Veloster
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Hyundai Veloster Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Veloster
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$23,000
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG253030
Total Seating444
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$23,000
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Ad
12 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the 2021 Hyundai VELOSTER
VIEW OFFERS
HyundaiUSA.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$23,000
Starting MSRP
$19,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg27/34 mpg27/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/382.8 mi.356.4/448.8 mi.356.4/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG253030
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Regular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$23,000
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Torque260 lb-ft @ 1450 rpm132 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm132 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 6000 rpm147 hp @ 6200 rpm147 hp @ 6200 rpm
Valves161616
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Turning circleno34.8 ft.34.8 ft.
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$23,000
Starting MSRP
$19,800
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesnono
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesno
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear fixed headrestsyesnoyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
LED headlampyesnono
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsnoyesno
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemnoyesno
pre-collision safety systemnoyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$23,000
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Performance Packageyesnono
Option Group 01yesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$23,000
Starting MSRP
$19,800
8 total speakersyesyesno
Infinity premium brand speakersyesyesno
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyesnono
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesno
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesyesno
satellite radio satellite radionoyesno
6 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$23,000
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesno
Climate controlyesyesno
turn signal in mirrorsyesnono
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
front seatback storagenoyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesno
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelnoyesno
Air conditioningnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$23,000
Starting MSRP
$19,800
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesno
hands-free entryyesyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksnonoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$23,000
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Cargo Netyesyesyes
Reversible Cargo Trayyesyesyes
Interior Light Kityesyesyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$23,000
Starting MSRP
$19,800
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$23,000
Starting MSRP
$19,800
premium clothyesnono
Front head room38.1 in.36.9 in.38.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
sport front seatsyesnono
Front shoulder room56.0 in.56.0 in.56.0 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.42.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room54.1 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
bucket front seatsnoyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesno
leather/clothnoyesno
clothnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$23,000
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Rear head room35.9 in.35.9 in.35.9 in.
Rear hip Room46.5 in.46.5 in.46.5 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.34.1 in.34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.54.3 in.54.3 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$23,000
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Rear Bumper Appliqueyesyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$23,000
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Maximum cargo capacity44.5 cu.ft.44.5 cu.ft.44.5 cu.ft.
Length167.9 in.166.9 in.166.9 in.
Curb weight3036 lbs.2734 lbs.2734 lbs.
Gross weight4079 lbs.3748 lbs.3748 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.9 cu.ft.19.9 cu.ft.19.9 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
EPA interior volume109.8 cu.ft.109.8 cu.ft.109.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1043 lbs.1014 lbs.1014 lbs.
Wheel base104.3 in.104.3 in.104.3 in.
Width71.3 in.70.9 in.70.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$23,000
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Exterior Colors
  • Phantom Black
  • Chalk White
  • Performance Blue
  • Racing Red
  • Phantom Black
  • Chalk White
  • Sonic Silver
  • Thunder Gray
  • Sunset Orange
  • Racing Red
  • Phantom Black
  • Chalk White
  • Sonic Silver
  • Thunder Gray
  • Sunset Orange
  • Racing Red
Interior Colors
  • Black w/Performance Blue Stitching, premium cloth
  • Black, leather/cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$23,000
Starting MSRP
$19,800
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesyesno
Performance tiresyesnono
P225/40R18 tiresyesyesno
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
inside mounted spare tirenoyesno
temporary spare tirenoyesno
All season tiresnoyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
P215/45R17 tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$23,000
Starting MSRP
$19,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$23,000
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.

Related 2020 Hyundai Veloster info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars