2020 Hyundai Veloster Deals, Incentives & Rebates
NN 3dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Cash Offers(4 available)Show details
- $500 Customer Bonus Cash for Retail - Expires 09/09/2020
- $500 First Responder for Retail or Lease - Expires 09/09/2020
- $500 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 09/09/2020
- $400 Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease - Expires 09/09/2020
Customer Bonus Cash for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Eligible customers may receive cash incentive. Cash incentive may be incompatible with certain finance types or other cash programs, based on individual program rules. Residency restrictions apply.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 08/04/2020
- End
- 09/09/2020
First Responder for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
All healthcare and hospital employees, First Responders (Police Officers, Sheriffs/Sheriff Deputies, Correctional Officers, State Troopers and Federal Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters (paid or volunteer), EMT/Paramedics and 911 Dispatchers) serving their communities in eligible job roles may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of employment required, see retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Non-transferable to family members or other occupants of household.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 08/04/2020
- End
- 09/09/2020
Military for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Active Active Duty, Reservist/National Guard, Retired, or Veteran of the U.S. Military may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required. Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 08/04/2020
- End
- 09/09/2020
Student/College Grad for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Current students/recent graduates of accredited colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of enrollment/graduation required. See retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Nontransferable to family members or other occupants of household.
- Customer $ Offer
- $400
- Start
- 08/04/2020
- End
- 09/09/2020
Financing(9 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 09/09/2020
- Special APR - Expires 09/09/2020
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *Hyundai Motor Finance.
Special APR Month term Start End 2.9% 24 08/04/2020 09/09/2020 2.9% 48 08/04/2020 09/09/2020 2.9% 60 08/04/2020 09/09/2020 3.9% 72 08/04/2020 09/09/2020
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *Hyundai Motor Finance.
Special APR Month term Start End 2.9% 24 08/04/2020 09/09/2020 2.9% 36 08/04/2020 09/09/2020 2.9% 48 08/04/2020 09/09/2020 2.9% 60 08/04/2020 09/09/2020 3.9% 72 08/04/2020 09/09/2020
Leasing(0 available)
