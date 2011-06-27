Used 2016 Hyundai Veloster w/Yellow Interior Accent Features & Specs

  1. Home
2016 Hyundai Veloster w/Yellow Interior Accent Features & Specs

Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque120 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower132 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Option Group 01yes
Technology Packageyes
Style Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Bongiovi Premium Audioyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror with Homelinkyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Interior Light Kityes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room39.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.2 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.3 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room31.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
Exterior Options
Graphic Package (Lower Body)yes
Mudguardsyes
Graphic Package (Graphic Disco)yes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity34.7 cu.ft.
Length166.1 in.
Curb weight2756 lbs.
Gross weight3748 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height55.1 in.
EPA interior volume105.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload992 lbs.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width70.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • 26.2 Yellow
  • Triathlon Gray
  • Ultra Black
Interior Colors
  • Black/Yellow, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
P215/45R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
