Used 2015 Hyundai Veloster Turbo Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Veloster
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower201 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Turbo Tech Packageyes
Option Group 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
450 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Interior Light Kityes
Auto-Dimming Mirror with Homelinkyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.2 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.3 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room31.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
Exterior Options
Graphic Package (Checkered Flag)yes
Sport Fuel Lidyes
Mudguardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity34.7 cu.ft.
Length167.3 in.
Curb weight2948 lbs.
Gross weight3858 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height55.1 in.
EPA interior volume105.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload910 lbs.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width71.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ice Pearl
  • Matte Gray
  • Elite White
  • Vitamin C
  • Ultra Black
  • Ironman Silver
  • Marathon Blue
  • Boston Red
Interior Colors
  • Black Leather, leather
Tires & Wheels
chrome alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P215/40R V tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
