Used 2014 Hyundai Veloster Base Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Veloster
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque123 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Option Group 01yes
Technology Packageyes
Style Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
196 watts stereo outputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Bongiovi Premium Audioyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror with Homelinkyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Interior Light Kityes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.3 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room31.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
Exterior Options
Graphic Package (Lower Body)yes
Mudguardsyes
Graphic Package (Graphic Disco)yes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Front track61.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity34.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight2584 lbs.
Gross weight3748 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Maximum payload1164 lbs.
Length166.1 in.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height55.1 in.
EPA interior volume105.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width70.5 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Boston Red
  • 26.2 Yellow
  • Century White
  • Ultra Black
  • Ironman Silver
  • Triathlon Gray
  • Marathon Blue
  • Vitamin C
Interior Colors
  • Black Cloth/Leatherette, leatherette/cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P215/45R17 87H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
