2023 Hyundai Tucson XRT Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Tucson
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,775
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA city/highway MPG23/28 MPG
EPA combined MPG25 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)328.9/400.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.3 gal.
Engine
Base engine size2.5 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower187 hp @ 6,100 rpm
Torque178 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Dual fuel injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity2,000 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Descent controlyes
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length182.3 in.
Overall width without mirrors73.4 in.
Height65.6 in.
Wheelbase108.5 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.7 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity74.8 cu.ft.
Turning circle38.6 ft.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2,000 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Amazon Gray
  • Serenity White Pearl
  • Shimmering Silver
  • Portofino Gray
  • Deep Sea
  • Phantom Black
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Front hip room54.5 in.
Leatheretteyes
Bucket front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6-way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear leg room41.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
Rear hip room53.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Reclining rear seatsyes
Folding center armrestyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
235/55R19 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Inside mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Vehicle Alarm notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Hands-Free Callingyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Packages
Cargo Package +$200
Winter Package +$365
Option Code 01 +$0
Interior Options
All-Season Fitted Liners +$245
Cargo Tray +$115
Cargo Net +$55
Illuminated Door Sills +$250
Carpeted Floor Mats +$195
First Aid Kit +$30
Cargo Cover +$190
EC Mirror w/HomeLink +$295
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Applique +$75
Mudguards +$120
Tow Hitch +$450
Roof Rack Cross Rails +$315
Wheel Locks +$65
