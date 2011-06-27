  1. Home
2022 Hyundai Tucson XRT Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Tucson
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG26
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/29 mpg
Fuel tank capacity14.3 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/414.7 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower187 hp @ 6,100 rpm
Torque178 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Turning circle38.6 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity2,000 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Winter Package +$365
Cargo Package +$200
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
8 total speakersyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Tray +$115
First Aid Kit +$30
EC Mirror w/HomeLink and Compass +$295
Cargo Cover +$190
Cargo Net +$55
All-Season Fitted Liners +$245
Illuminated Door Sills +$250
Carpeted Floor Mats +$195
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.1 in.
Front hip room54.5 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room41.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Applique +$75
Roof Rack Cross Rails +$315
Lifestyle Hitch +$300
Mudguards +$120
Tow Hitch +$450
Wheel Locks +$65
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.7 cu.ft.
EPA interior volume146.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height65.6 in.
Length182.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity73.8 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity2,000 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors73.4 in.
Wheel base108.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Sea
  • Quartz White
  • Shimmering Silver
  • Phantom Black
  • Portofino Gray
  • Amazon Gray
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
235/55R19 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
