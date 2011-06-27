  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Tucson
  4. 2022 Hyundai Tucson
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Tucson
More about the 2022 Tucson
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/414.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.3 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Engine
Torque178 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower187 hp @ 6100 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Packages
Cargo Packageyes
Winter Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
First Aid Kityes
EC Mirror w/HomeLink and Compassyes
All-Season Fitted Linersyes
Cargo Coveryes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front head room38.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leather/clothyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room41.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Tow Hitchyes
Mudguardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity73.8 cu.ft.
Length182.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height65.6 in.
EPA interior volume146.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.5 in.
Width73.4 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red Crimson
  • Quartz White
  • Phantom Black
  • Portofino Gray
Interior Colors
  • Black w/Red, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
235/55R19 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars