  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Tucson
  4. 2022 Hyundai Tucson
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Hyundai Tucson Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Tucson
More about the 2022 Tucson
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,950
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)371.8/471.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.3 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Engine
Torque178 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower187 hp @ 6100 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Packages
Cargo Packageyes
Winter Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
First Aid Kityes
EC Mirror w/HomeLink and Compassyes
All-Season Fitted Linersyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room40.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room54.5 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room41.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Tow Hitchyes
Mudguardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity73.8 cu.ft.
Length182.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.1 in.
EPA interior volume146.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.5 in.
Width73.4 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Quartz White
  • Shimmering Silver
  • Phantom Black
  • Intense Blue
  • Deep Sea
  • Portofino Gray
  • Calypso Red
  • Amazon Gray
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
235/65R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Hyundai Tucson info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars