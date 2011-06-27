  1. Home
2020 Hyundai Tucson SE Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,550
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)377.2/459.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque151 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower164 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle34.9 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Winter Packageyes
Option Group 01yes
Cargo Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
EC Mirror w/HomeLink and Compassyes
First Aid Kityes
Cargo Coveryes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room55.6 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.
Rear leg room38.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Roof Rack Cross Rails - Non-Panoyes
Tow Hitchyes
Mudguardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity61.9 cu.ft.
Length176.2 in.
Curb weight3300 lbs.
Gross weight4586 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.0 cu.ft.
Height65.0 in.
EPA interior volume133.2 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1286 lbs.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width72.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Winter White
  • Black Noir Pearl
  • Dusk Blue
  • Gemstone Red
  • Cream White
  • Sage Brown
  • Aqua Blue
  • Stellar Silver
  • Magnetic Force
Interior Colors
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P225/60R17 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
