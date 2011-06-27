  1. Home
Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson SEL Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Drive typeFront wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)377.2/492.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Torque151 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower164 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle34.9 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,800
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Winter Packageyes
Option Group 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,800
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,800
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,800
First Aid Kityes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Auto-dimming Mirror w/Homelink & Compassyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Cargo Packageyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,800
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,800
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front head room39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.
Rear leg room38.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Tow Hitchyes
Mudguardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Maximum cargo capacity61.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3300 lbs.
Gross weight4586 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.2 degrees
Maximum payload1286 lbs.
Angle of departure23.9 degrees
Length176.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.4 in.
Height64.8 in.
EPA interior volume133.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width72.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Exterior Colors
  • Sedona Sunset
  • Dazzling White
  • Black Noir Pearl
  • Caribbean Blue
  • Molten Silver
  • Ruby Wine
  • Gemstone Red
  • Coliseum Grey
  • Dusk Blue
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,800
P225/60R17 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
