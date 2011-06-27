  1. Home
Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)393.6/459.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.9 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Winter Packageyes
Option Group 01yes
Ultimate Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
315 watts stereo outputyes
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
First Aid Kityes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Cargo Packageyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.
Rear leg room38.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Tow Hitchyes
Mudguardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity61.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3500 lbs.
Gross weight4784 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.2 degrees
Maximum payload1284 lbs.
Angle of departure23.9 degrees
Length176.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.4 in.
Height65.0 in.
EPA interior volume133.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width72.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sedona Sunset
  • Dazzling White
  • Black Noir Pearl
  • Caribbean Blue
  • Molten Silver
  • Ruby Wine
  • Gemstone Red
  • Coliseum Grey
  • Dusk Blue
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
P245/45R19 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
