Used 2012 Hyundai Tucson Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Tucson
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.3/459.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque168 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower176 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Premium Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
leather trim on center consoleyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
First Aid Kityes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Auto-dimming Mirror w/Homelink & Compassyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Option Group 01yes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Tow Hitchyes
Mudguardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Measurements
Front track62.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity55.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3318 lbs.
Gross weight4497 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Angle of approach28.1 degrees
Maximum payload1179 lbs.
Angle of departure26.9 degrees
Length173.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height66.3 in.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track62.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Chai Bronze
  • Iris Blue
  • Aurora Blue
  • Cotton White
  • Garnet Red
  • Ash Black
  • Diamond Silver
  • Graphite Gray
Interior Colors
  • Taupe, leather
  • Black/Saddle, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/55R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
