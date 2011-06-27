Used 2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque168 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower176 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Option Group 02/AB Navigation Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Option Group 01/AAyes
First Aid Kityes
Electrochromatic Mirror w/Homelink & Compassyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front head room39.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Tow Hitchyes
Mudguardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Front track62.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity55.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3382 lbs.
Gross weight4607 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Angle of approach28.1 degrees
Maximum payload1225 lbs.
Angle of departure26.9 degrees
Length173.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height66.3 in.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track62.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Iris Blue
  • Chai Bronze
  • Kiwi Green
  • Garnet Red
  • Graphite Gray
  • Diamond Silver
  • Cotton White
  • Aurora Blue
  • Ash Black
Interior Colors
  • Taupe, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/60R17 99H tiresyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
