Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Tucson
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,345
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.5/449.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque163 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Option Group 04/AD Premium Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Option Group 01/AAyes
Cargo Matyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Mudguardsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity55.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3331 lbs.
Gross weight4497 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Angle of approach28.1 degrees
Maximum payload1166 lbs.
Angle of departure26.9 degrees
Length173.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height66.3 in.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Graphite Gray
  • Ash Black
  • Cotton White
  • Diamond Silver
  • Chai Bronze
  • Kiwi Green
  • Iris Blue
  • Aurora Blue
  • Garnet Red
Interior Colors
  • Black/Saddle, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Taupe, leather
  • Taupe, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/55R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
