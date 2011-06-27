  1. Home
Used 2009 Hyundai Tucson Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Tucson
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/382.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque136 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
200 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Illuminated passenger vanity mirroryes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.2 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track60.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity65.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3266 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1209 lbs.
Length170.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height68.1 in.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width72.1 in.
Rear track60.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alpine Frost
  • Platinum
  • Obsidian Black
  • Desert Sage
Interior Colors
  • Beige, premium cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P235/60R T tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
