Used 2008 Hyundai Tucson GLS Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Tucson
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,420
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,420
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,420
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/382.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,420
Torque136 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,420
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,420
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,420
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,420
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,420
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,420
Front head room40.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,420
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.2 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,420
Front track60.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity65.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3240 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1205 lbs.
Length170.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height68.1 in.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width70.7 in.
Rear track60.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,420
Exterior Colors
  • Desert Sage
  • Mesa Red
  • Nautical Blue
  • Nordic White
  • Alpine Frost
  • Platinum
  • Dark Titanium Gray
  • Obsidian Black
Interior Colors
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, premium cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,420
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/65R T tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,420
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,420
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
