Used 2005 Hyundai Tucson GL Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Tucson
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.7/382.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque136 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
80 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.2 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track60.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity65.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3265 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1209 lbs.
Length170.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height68.1 in.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width70.7 in.
Rear track60.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nordic White
  • Nautical Blue
  • Alpine Frost
  • Mesa Red
  • Obsidian Black
  • Sahara Silver
  • Golden Sand
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
P215/65R16 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
