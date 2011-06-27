  1. Home
2022 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid SEL Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Tucson Plug-In Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,750
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG35
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG35
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe80 mi.
EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.33 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.1.7 hr.
EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.42
Fuel tank capacity11.1 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size1.6 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower261 hp @ n/a rpm
Torque258 lb-ft @ n/a rpm
Turning circle38.6 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity2,000 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,012 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Cargo Package +$200
Winter Package +$365
Option Group 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
First Aid Kit +$30
Carpeted Floor Mats +$195
Illuminated Door Sills +$250
Cargo Net +$55
All-Season Fitted Liners +$245
Cargo Tray +$115
Cargo Cover +$190
EC Mirror w/HomeLink +$295
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.1 in.
Front hip room54.5 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Roof Rack Cross Rails +$315
Tow Hitch +$450
Mudguards +$120
Lifestyle Hitch +$300
Wheel Locks +$65
Rear Bumper Applique +$75
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,081 lbs.
EPA interior volume137.8 cu.ft.
Gross weight5,247 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height65.6 in.
Length182.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity66.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,012 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity2,000 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors73.4 in.
Wheel base108.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Quartz White
  • Deep Sea
  • Phantom Black
  • Shimmering Silver
  • Amazon Gray
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
235/55R19 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
