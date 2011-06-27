  1. Home
Used 2006 Hyundai Tiburon SE Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Tiburon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,595
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,595
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,595
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)232.0/348.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,595
Torque181 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower172 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,595
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,595
200 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Kenwood premium brand speakersyes
Kenwood premium brand stereo systemyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,595
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,595
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,595
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,595
Front head room36.5 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
leather/clothyes
Front hip room51.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,595
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room34.1 in.
Rear hip Room44.7 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room50.6 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,595
Front track58.7 in.
Length173.0 in.
Curb weight2986 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.
Height52.4 in.
EPA interior volume96.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base99.6 in.
Width69.3 in.
Rear track58.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,595
Exterior Colors
  • Orange Crush
  • Sunburst Yellow
  • Obsidian Black
  • Sterling Silver
  • Alpine White
  • Moonlit Blue
  • Electric Red
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather/cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,595
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P215/45R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,595
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,595
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
