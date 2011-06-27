Used 2004 Hyundai Tiburon GT Special Edition Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,447
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)246.5/348.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque181 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower172 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Kenwood premium brand stereo systemyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Front leg room43 in.
Front hip room51.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear hip Room44.7 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room50.6 in.
Measurements
Front track58.7 in.
Length173 in.
Curb weight3041 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.
Height52.3 in.
Wheel base99.6 in.
Width69.3 in.
Rear track58.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Rally Red
  • Sunburst Yellow
  • Jet Black
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P215/45R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
