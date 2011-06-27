Used 2004 Hyundai Tiburon GT Special Edition Features & Specs
|Overview
See Tiburon Inventory
Starting MSRP
$20,447
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,447
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,447
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|246.5/348.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,447
|Torque
|181 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.7 l
|Horsepower
|172 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.8 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,447
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,447
|Kenwood premium brand stereo system
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,447
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,447
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,447
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,447
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|53.9 in.
|Front leg room
|43 in.
|Front hip room
|51.6 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,447
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear hip Room
|44.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|29.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|50.6 in.
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,447
|Front track
|58.7 in.
|Length
|173 in.
|Curb weight
|3041 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.7 cu.ft.
|Height
|52.3 in.
|Wheel base
|99.6 in.
|Width
|69.3 in.
|Rear track
|58.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,447
|Exterior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,447
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|P215/45R17 tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Tiburon
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,447
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,447
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related Used 2004 Hyundai Tiburon GT Special Edition info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic