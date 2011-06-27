Used 2003 Hyundai Tiburon GT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,599
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)246.5/348.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque181 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
360 watts stereo outputyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Front leg room43 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.6 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room34.4 in.
Rear hip Room44.7 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room50.6 in.
Measurements
Front track58.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.7 cu.ft.
Length173 in.
Curb weight3041 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.
Height52.3 in.
EPA interior volume81 cu.ft.
Wheel base99.6 in.
Width69.3 in.
Rear track58.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super Silver
  • Carbon Blue
  • Rally Red
  • Jet Black
  • Alpine White
  • Mystic Teal
Interior Colors
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P215/45R R tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
