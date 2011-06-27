Used 2000 Hyundai Tiburon Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Please Consider.... Monica , 06/25/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I honestly love the car, how it drives, has awesome a/c, and just a fun car, but it has some major issues. I've read through these reviews and see that people are constantly replacing headlights, which I found myself doing the same. People with wiring problems, which I've had. I've spent WAY too much trying to fix a problem with my car not starting. It turns over only when it wants to. I've replaced the relay wire to the fuel pump, which worked for a while, but now the car is only starting when it feels like it. I've replaced the battery, ignition coil, relay wires. The interior dome lights quit working, and for a long time, my only headlights were my brights since the headlights wouldn't work Report Abuse

Excellent car, even after all these years! ssjdavidas , 06/13/2011 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The Tiburon is an extremely attractive, sporty, and reliable car. I've had to make no major repairs on it at all (still on ORIGINAL clutch) and I'm at roughly 165,000 miles. It is fun to drive and turns heads! My only wish is that it had a bit more power. It looks much faster than it really is. Report Abuse

2000 Tiburon shelby68 , 04/18/2002 1 of 2 people found this review helpful Issues with black paint vs. bugs. I have had black cars in the past and they did not have the issues with the bug "stains" on the car. Report Abuse

My Hyudai Tiberon (2000) 2000 Hyundai Tiberon , 02/26/2007 1 of 2 people found this review helpful I have not once had repairs done to this car in the 7 years I own it. I still even have the original battery. I only replaced tires, but do get an oil change every 3,000 miles. It is the greatest little car I ever had. Report Abuse