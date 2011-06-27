Used 2000 Hyundai Tiburon Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Please Consider....
I honestly love the car, how it drives, has awesome a/c, and just a fun car, but it has some major issues. I've read through these reviews and see that people are constantly replacing headlights, which I found myself doing the same. People with wiring problems, which I've had. I've spent WAY too much trying to fix a problem with my car not starting. It turns over only when it wants to. I've replaced the relay wire to the fuel pump, which worked for a while, but now the car is only starting when it feels like it. I've replaced the battery, ignition coil, relay wires. The interior dome lights quit working, and for a long time, my only headlights were my brights since the headlights wouldn't work
Excellent car, even after all these years!
The Tiburon is an extremely attractive, sporty, and reliable car. I've had to make no major repairs on it at all (still on ORIGINAL clutch) and I'm at roughly 165,000 miles. It is fun to drive and turns heads! My only wish is that it had a bit more power. It looks much faster than it really is.
2000 Tiburon
Issues with black paint vs. bugs. I have had black cars in the past and they did not have the issues with the bug "stains" on the car.
My Hyudai Tiberon (2000)
I have not once had repairs done to this car in the 7 years I own it. I still even have the original battery. I only replaced tires, but do get an oil change every 3,000 miles. It is the greatest little car I ever had.
STAY AWAY !!!!!
I purchased my car brand new from the dealer in aug 2000. Everything was great I loved the car until it was about 4 yrs old. (I still have to this day) since then I have had 3 transmissions replaced, many tail light wires and brackets (they keep blowing all the time sometimes even 15 min after replacing) speed sensor went on it. The check engine light kept coming on after countless times, the dealer couldn't even fix it but my boyfriend actually fixed it in under 10 min. The very next time it was in the shop the dealer ripped my o2 sensor wires out and my car has been horrible since (they still deny they did it too) horrible service from dealer would never buy a Hyundai again stay far away!
Sponsored cars related to the Tiburon
Related Used 2000 Hyundai Tiburon Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner