Estimated values
1997 Hyundai Tiburon 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$554
|$1,261
|$1,641
|Clean
|$489
|$1,116
|$1,454
|Average
|$360
|$828
|$1,080
|Rough
|$230
|$539
|$705
