2022 Hyundai Sonata Limited Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Sonata
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG31
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/37 mpg
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)429.3/588.3 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size1.6 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower180 hp @ 5500 rpm
Torque195 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Turning circle35.9 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Winter Weather Package +$330
Cargo Package +$200
Preferred Accessory Package +$130
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
automatic parking assistyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Net +$55
First Aid Kit +$30
All-Season Fitted Liners +$215
Reversible Cargo Tray +$115
Carpeted Floor Mats +$169
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.0 in.
Front hip room54.6 in.
Front leg room46.1 in.
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Wheel Locks +$65
Rear Bumper Applique +$75
Mud Guards +$115
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3336 lbs.
EPA interior volume120.4 cu.ft.
Gross weight4354 lbs.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height56.9 in.
Length192.9 in.
Maximum payload1018 lbs.
Overall Width Without Mirrors73.2 in.
Wheel base111.8 in.
Width73.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Portofino Gray
  • Calypso Red
  • Stormy Sea
  • Quartz White
  • Shimmering Silver Pearl
  • Hampton Gray
  • Phantom Black
Interior Colors
  • Dark Gray, leather
  • Dark Gray/Camel, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/45R18 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
