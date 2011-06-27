  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,500
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)429.3/572.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,500
Torque195 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.9 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,500
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,500
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Option Group 01yes
Cargo Packageyes
Winter Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,500
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,500
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
automatic parking assistyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,500
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,500
First Aid Kityes
Reversible Cargo Trayyes
All-Season Fitted Linersyes
Cargo Side Binsyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Hookyes
Cargo Blockyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,500
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,500
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room46.1 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,500
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,500
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Mud Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,500
Length192.9 in.
Curb weight3336 lbs.
Gross weight4354 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height56.9 in.
EPA interior volume120.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1018 lbs.
Wheel base111.8 in.
Width73.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,500
Exterior Colors
  • Stormy Sea
  • Portofino Gray
  • Shimmering Silver Pearl
  • Calypso Red
  • Hampton Gray
  • Phantom Black
  • Quartz White
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Dark Gray, leather
  • Dark Gray/Camel, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,500
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
P235/45R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,500
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.

