  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Sonata
  4. Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata Sport 2.0T Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Sonata
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,600
See Sonata Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)425.5/592.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Torque260 lb-ft @ 1350 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,600
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Cargo Packageyes
Option Group 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,600
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,600
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,600
ECM w/ Homelink and Compassyes
Reversible Cargo Trayyes
Illuminated Door Sill Platesyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Interior Light Kityes
Trunk Hookyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,600
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,600
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.5 in.
Front head room40.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leather/clothyes
Front hip room55.3 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Mud Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Length191.1 in.
Curb weight3483 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume122.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.4 in.
Width73.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Exterior Colors
  • Quartz White Pearl
  • Machine Gray
  • Lakeside Blue
  • Phantom Black
  • Symphony Silver
  • Scarlet Red
  • Electric Blue
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,600
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
P235/45R18 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Sonata Inventory

Related Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata Sport 2.0T info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles