  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Sonata
  4. Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Sonata
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,550
See Sonata Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,550
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,550
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)407.0/629.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,550
Torque269 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower274 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,550
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$28,550
Option Group 01yes
Limited 2.0T Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,550
104 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,550
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,550
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,550
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Composite Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Matyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,550
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,550
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,550
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.9 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
heatedyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,550
Sunroof Wind Deflectoryes
Rear Lip Spoileryes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,550
Front track62.5 in.
Length189.8 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.4 cu.ft.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume120.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.0 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track62.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,550
Exterior Colors
  • Harbor Grey Metallic
  • Radiant Silver
  • Desert Bronze
  • Indigo Blue Pearl
  • Venetian Red
  • Pacific Blue Pearl
  • Pearl White
  • Iridescent Silver Blue Pearl
  • Phantom Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Gray, leather
  • Camel, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,550
inside mounted spare tireyes
P215/55R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,550
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,550
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Sonata Inventory

Related Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles