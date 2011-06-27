  1. Home
Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata SE Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,095
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,095
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,095
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)407.0/629.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,095
Torque269 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower274 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,095
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,095
Option Group 01yes
SE Navigation and Sunroof Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,095
104 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,095
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,095
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,095
ECM w/ Homelink and Compassyes
iPod Cableyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,095
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,095
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room45.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/clothyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,095
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.9 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.7 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,095
Mud Guardyes
Sunroof Wind Deflectoryes
Rear Lip Spoileryes
Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,095
Front track62.5 in.
Length189.8 in.
Curb weight3338 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume120.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.0 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track62.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,095
Exterior Colors
  • Harbor Grey Metallic
  • Radiant Silver
  • Midnight Black
  • Sparkling Ruby
  • Pacific Blue Pearl
  • Indigo Night
  • Shimmering White
  • Iridescent Silver Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather/cloth
  • Black, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,095
P225/45R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,095
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,095
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
