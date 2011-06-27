  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Sonata
  4. Used 2010 Hyundai Sonata
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Sonata
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,550
See Sonata Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,550
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,550
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)389.4/566.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,550
Torque163 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,550
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,550
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
360 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,550
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,550
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,550
Option Group 06yes
iPod Cableyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Option Group 01yes
Cargo Matyes
Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,550
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,550
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.7 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,550
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,550
Powder White Pearl Paintyes
Sunroof Wind Deflectoryes
Mud Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,550
Front track62.0 in.
Curb weight3327 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.32 cd.
Length188.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height58.0 in.
EPA interior volume121.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.4 in.
Width72.1 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,550
Exterior Colors
  • Camel Pearl
  • Natural Khaki
  • Radiant Silver
  • Pearl White
  • Medium Silver Blue
  • Cocoa Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Willow Gray
  • Dark Cherry Red
  • Slate Blue
Interior Colors
  • Cocoa Black, leather/cloth
  • Cocoa Black, leather
  • Camel, premium cloth
  • Camel, leather
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Gray, leather/cloth
  • Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,550
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P215/55R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,550
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,550
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Sonata Inventory

Related Used 2010 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles