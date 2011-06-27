Used 2008 Hyundai Sonata SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)371.7/548.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque164 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower162 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
80 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room40.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track62.0 in.
Curb weight3253 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.32 cd.
Length188.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height58.0 in.
EPA interior volume121.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.4 in.
Width72.1 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver
  • Powder White Pearl
  • Ebony Black
  • Steel Gray
  • Deepwater Blue
  • Dark Cherry Red
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P215/55R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
