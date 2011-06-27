  1. Home
Used 2006 Hyundai Sonata GL Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Sonata
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,895
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)371.7/548.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque164 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower162 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
Front leg room43.7 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track62.0 in.
Length188.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3253 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height58.0 in.
EPA interior volume121.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.4 in.
Width72.1 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aquamarine
  • Dark Cinnamon
  • Golden Beige
  • Bright Silver
  • Steel Gray
  • Ebony Black
  • Powder White Pearl
  • Deepwater Blue
Interior Colors
  • Beige, premium cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/60R16 tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
