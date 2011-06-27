  1. Home
Used 2001 Hyundai Sonata GLS Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,324
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,324
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,324
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.6/447.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,324
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,324
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,324
100 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
power antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,324
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,324
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,324
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,324
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.9 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,324
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,324
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Length185.4 in.
Width71.6 in.
Curb weight3069 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,324
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Cypress Green
  • Ebony Black
  • Napoli Blue
  • Noble White
  • Ruby Red
  • Slate Gray
  • White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,324
P205/60R H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,324
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,324
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles