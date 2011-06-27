  1. Home
Used 2001 Hyundai Sonata Base Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Sonata
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.6/447.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque156 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower149 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Length185.4 in.
Width71.6 in.
Curb weight3107 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Cypress Green
  • Ebony Black
  • Napoli Blue
  • Noble White
  • Ruby Red
  • Slate Gray
  • White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
P205/60R H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
