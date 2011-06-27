Estimated values
2001 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$967
|$1,554
|$1,873
|Clean
|$850
|$1,367
|$1,648
|Average
|$614
|$994
|$1,199
|Rough
|$378
|$621
|$750
Estimated values
2001 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan w/Leather (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,147
|$1,739
|$2,064
|Clean
|$1,007
|$1,531
|$1,817
|Average
|$727
|$1,113
|$1,322
|Rough
|$448
|$695
|$826
Estimated values
2001 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan w/Leather (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,195
|$1,805
|$2,139
|Clean
|$1,049
|$1,588
|$1,883
|Average
|$758
|$1,155
|$1,370
|Rough
|$467
|$722
|$857
Estimated values
2001 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,007
|$1,714
|$2,099
|Clean
|$884
|$1,509
|$1,847
|Average
|$639
|$1,097
|$1,344
|Rough
|$393
|$685
|$840
Estimated values
2001 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,013
|$1,486
|$1,745
|Clean
|$889
|$1,308
|$1,536
|Average
|$642
|$951
|$1,118
|Rough
|$396
|$594
|$699
Estimated values
2001 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,204
|$2,155
|$2,671
|Clean
|$1,058
|$1,896
|$2,350
|Average
|$764
|$1,379
|$1,710
|Rough
|$471
|$861
|$1,069