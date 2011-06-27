  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Sonata
  4. Used 2000 Hyundai Sonata
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Hyundai Sonata Base Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Sonata
Overview
See Sonata Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)326.8/464.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque156 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower149 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Measurements
Length185.4 in.
Curb weight3072 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width71.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cypress Green
  • Slate Gray
  • Light Moss
  • White Pearl
  • Ebony Black
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Napoli Blue
  • Ruby Red
  • Noble White
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
See Sonata Inventory

Related Used 2000 Hyundai Sonata Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles