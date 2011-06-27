Estimated values
1999 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$725
|$1,346
|$1,686
|Clean
|$635
|$1,182
|$1,481
|Average
|$456
|$855
|$1,071
|Rough
|$277
|$529
|$662
Estimated values
1999 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$705
|$1,339
|$1,686
|Clean
|$618
|$1,176
|$1,481
|Average
|$444
|$851
|$1,071
|Rough
|$270
|$526
|$662