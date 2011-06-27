Estimated values
1998 Hyundai Sonata GL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$568
|$1,294
|$1,688
|Clean
|$498
|$1,136
|$1,482
|Average
|$357
|$820
|$1,070
|Rough
|$216
|$505
|$658
Estimated values
1998 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$605
|$1,306
|$1,688
|Clean
|$530
|$1,147
|$1,482
|Average
|$380
|$828
|$1,070
|Rough
|$230
|$510
|$658
Estimated values
1998 Hyundai Sonata GL V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$574
|$1,295
|$1,688
|Clean
|$503
|$1,137
|$1,482
|Average
|$360
|$821
|$1,070
|Rough
|$218
|$505
|$658
Estimated values
1998 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$577
|$1,296
|$1,688
|Clean
|$505
|$1,138
|$1,482
|Average
|$362
|$822
|$1,070
|Rough
|$219
|$506
|$658