Used 1997 Hyundai Sonata Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Sonata
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Combined MPG202118
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg19/26 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.6/430.0 mi.326.8/447.2 mi.275.2/378.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.17.2 gal.17.2 gal.
Combined MPG202118
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque129 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm129 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm168 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower137 hp @ 6000 rpm137 hp @ 6000 rpm142 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle34.6 ft.34.6 ft.34.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.43.3 in.43.3 in.
Front hip room57.9 in.57.9 in.57.9 in.
Front shoulder room58.2 in.58.2 in.58.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.37.7 in.37.7 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.57.1 in.57.1 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.36.6 in.36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.56.4 in.56.4 in.
Measurements
Length185.0 in.185.0 in.185.0 in.
Curb weight2966 lbs.2935 lbs.3072 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.13.2 cu.ft.13.2 cu.ft.
Height55.3 in.55.3 in.55.3 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.106.3 in.106.3 in.
Width69.7 in.69.7 in.69.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bronze Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dynastic Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Stone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Aquamarine Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Noble White
  • Black
  • Dynastic Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Noble White
  • Bronze Green Pearl Metallic
  • Aquamarine Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Stone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Bronze Green Pearl Metallic
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dynastic Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Stone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Aquamarine Metallic
  • Noble White
