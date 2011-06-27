  1. Home
Used 1996 Hyundai Sonata GLS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275.2/395.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque129 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower137 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Front hip room57.9 in.
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
Measurements
Length185.0 in.
Curb weight2864 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Height55.3 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width69.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dk Rosewood Metallic
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
  • Ruby Red Pearl Metallic
  • Celestial Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Noble White
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Aquamarine Metallic
