Used 1995 Hyundai Sonata Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/439.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque129 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower137 hp @ 5800 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Measurements
Length185.0 in.
Curb weight3025 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Height55.3 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width69.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Noble White
  • Desert Sand Metallic
  • Dark Rosewood Metallic
  • Celestial Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Aquamarine Metallic
  • Lavender Blue Metallic
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Black
  • Ruby Red Pearl Metallic
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
