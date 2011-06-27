Used 1995 Hyundai Sonata GLS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.4/371.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque168 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower142 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Measurements
Length185.0 in.
Curb weight3025 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Height55.3 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width69.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Desert Sand Metallic
  • Dark Rosewood Metallic
  • Celestial Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Lavender Blue Metallic
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Noble White
  • Ruby Red Pearl Metallic
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
  • Aquamarine Metallic
