Used 1994 Hyundai Sonata V6 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275.2/378.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque168 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower142 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room58.0 in.
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Measurements
Length184.3 in.
Curb weight2887 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Height55.4 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Lavender Blue Metallic
  • Ruby Red Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Sand Metallic
  • Dark Rosewood Metallic
  • Noble White
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Navy Blue Pearl Metallic
