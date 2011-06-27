  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Sonata
  4. Used 1992 Hyundai Sonata
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Hyundai Sonata GLS Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Sonata
Overview
See Sonata Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.2/381.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque121 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower128 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room58.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.
Rear leg room37.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Measurements
Height52.8 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Length184.3 in.
Width68.9 in.
Curb weight2807 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Garnet Red Pearl
  • Light Cabernet Metallic
  • Noble White
  • Glacial Silver Metallic
  • Wine Red Pearl
  • Peacock Green Metallic
  • Navy Blue Pearl
  • Black
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Dark Satin Beige Metallic
See Sonata Inventory

Related Used 1992 Hyundai Sonata GLS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles