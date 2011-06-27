Estimated values
1992 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$564
|$1,284
|$1,676
|Clean
|$494
|$1,127
|$1,471
|Average
|$354
|$814
|$1,061
|Rough
|$213
|$500
|$652
