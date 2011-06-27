  1. Home
Used 1991 Hyundai Sonata Base Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Sonata
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.2/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque142 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower116 hp @ 4500 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Measurements
Height55.4 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Length184.3 in.
Width68.9 in.
Curb weight2723 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Stratos Blue Metallic
  • Jasper Green Metallic
  • Pebble Beige Metallic
  • Noble White
  • Black
  • Light Cabernet Metallic
