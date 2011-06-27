  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Sonata
  4. Used 1991 Hyundai Sonata
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Hyundai Sonata GLS SE Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Sonata
Overview
See Sonata Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275.2/378.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque168 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower142 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Measurements
Height55.4 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Length184.3 in.
Width68.9 in.
Curb weight2840 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Jasper Green Metallic
  • Stratos Blue Metallic
  • Light Cabernet Metallic
  • Noble White
  • Pebble Beige Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Black
See Sonata Inventory

Related Used 1991 Hyundai Sonata GLS SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles